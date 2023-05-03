Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bra and a Corset Under Her Sheer Floral Dress

This year's Met Gala has officially come and gone, and while editors are already pointing out key trend takeaways from fashion's biggest night (underwear-as-outerwear, anyone?), Kylie Jenner just made a case for the continued love of completely see-through dressing when arriving at Jean Paul Gaultier’s NYC launch party in a sheer floral dress layered over nothing but a bra and corset.

On Tuesday, Jenner promoted her new gig as the face of the French luxury house’s Flowers Collection by posting a slew of snapshots from the event of her and her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Instagram. While wearing nothing but a nude bra, high-waisted briefs, and a waist-cinching corset may have been enough to warrant all eyes on her, Jenner’s ultra-feminine floral mididress both made the look more dinner appropriate and ushered in major spring vibes. She teamed her JPG floral frock with white slingback heels and a bright red clutch.

Kylie Jenner/IG

As for beauty, she pinned her signature dark hair into a slicked-back, side-parted bun with a matching floral clip. Her makeup palette consisted of pink shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy lip, and a coral manicure matched her dress.

Kylie Jenner/IG

Stormi (quite literally) followed suit in an equally as vibrant look comprised of a colorful ruched long-sleeve top and floral leggings paired with white low-top sneakers.

"She’s a jpg girl 🤍 @jeanpaulgaultier," Jenner captioned the dump.

Just a day before, the beauty mogul stepped out for the storied first Monday in May in two very good looks. While Kylie arrived at the infamous steps in a bright red cut-out, high-slit dress by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier, she later slipped into a waist-cinching black bustier gown (from the same designer) to take on the evening’s late-night festivities.

