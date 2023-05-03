Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bra and a Corset Under Her Sheer Floral Dress

"I can buy myself flowers."

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 09:40AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/IG

This year's Met Gala has officially come and gone, and while editors are already pointing out key trend takeaways from fashion's biggest night (underwear-as-outerwear, anyone?), Kylie Jenner just made a case for the continued love of completely see-through dressing when arriving at Jean Paul Gaultier’s NYC launch party in a sheer floral dress layered over nothing but a bra and corset.

On Tuesday, Jenner promoted her new gig as the face of the French luxury house’s Flowers Collection by posting a slew of snapshots from the event of her and her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Instagram. While wearing nothing but a nude bra, high-waisted briefs, and a waist-cinching corset may have been enough to warrant all eyes on her, Jenner’s ultra-feminine floral mididress both made the look more dinner appropriate and ushered in major spring vibes. She teamed her JPG floral frock with white slingback heels and a bright red clutch. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/IG

As for beauty, she pinned her signature dark hair into a slicked-back, side-parted bun with a matching floral clip. Her makeup palette consisted of pink shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy lip, and a coral manicure matched her dress. 

Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Kylie Jenner/IG

Stormi (quite literally) followed suit in an equally as vibrant look comprised of a colorful ruched long-sleeve top and floral leggings paired with white low-top sneakers.

"She’s a jpg girl 🤍 @jeanpaulgaultier," Jenner captioned the dump.

Just a day before, the beauty mogul stepped out for the storied first Monday in May in two very good looks. While Kylie arrived at the infamous steps in a bright red cut-out, high-slit dress by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier, she later slipped into a waist-cinching black bustier gown (from the same designer) to take on the evening’s late-night festivities.

Related Articles
Met Gala After Party 2023 Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Nothing But a Thong Under Her Sheer Corseted Met Gala After-Party Dress
Kylie Jenner Met gala 2023 after-party
Kylie Jenner Paired a Waist-Cinching Bustier LBD With Latex Gloves for the Met Gala After-Party
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Thong Over Her Sheer, Sequined Romper to the 2023 Met Gala After-Party
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Gown Featured a Crystal-Embellished Corset and the Highest Slit, Ever
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Slayed Date-Night Style in a Sheer Top and a Fuzzy Micro Miniskirt
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Wore Our Favorite Big Top, Tiny Bottom Outfit Combo
Halle Berry 'Bruised' Premiere
Halle Berry Went Makeup-Free in a Sultry Mirror Selfie
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore Denim and Diamonds to Announce Her Next Movie Role
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Margot Robbie 2023 Met Gala
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala PVC Corset Gown Is a Nod to Cindy Crawford