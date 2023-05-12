Kylie Jenner Styled a Super Sheer Dress With '90s Supermodel Curls

A masterclass in taking selfies.

Published on May 12, 2023 @ 11:05AM

Kylie Jenner — and the entire Kardashian family, for that matter — has a knack for taking the perfect selfie. (Never forget one of Kris Jenner's most iconic lines: "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail.") So her carousel of sexy snaps isn't in the least bit surprising, though the sultry post still stopped us in our tracks.

On Thursday, the makeup mogul shared a roundup of sexy pictures to Instagram, in which she posed on a white couch while wearing a see-through charcoal mesh dress. The skin-tight frock had a ruched middle and allowed her beige bra to peek through. Jenner's hair was styled in big, voluminous curls that were one of the main focuses of her mini-shoot. Of course, when it comes to glam, the lip kit queen never fails. She accompanied her bronzy dewy skin with a subtle smoky cat eye, rosy cheeks, and '90s-inspired glossy lips with brown liner.

The reality star let her pictures be worth a thousand words and simply captioned the post, "hi." Like all big sisters, Khloé trolled her little sis with a funny comment that put Kylie on blast for ditching their plans. "Is this why you bailed on me for filming? Because you look this hot and have places to go," Khloé wrote.

Last month, Hulu dropped the dramatic season 3 trailer of The Kardashians, and at one point in the sneak peek, Kylie got candid (really for the first time) about the "beauty standards" that she and her sister have set. "I don't want my daughter to do the things that I did," she admitted, presumably alluding to cosmetic procedures. "I wished I'd never touched anything, to begin with." Kylie has been vocal in the past about receiving lip filler, though she's never confirmed if she's had other work done.

