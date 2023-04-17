Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella

Where's Timothée?

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 17, 2023
The KarJenners had a very fashionable weekend at Coachella. Putting their own spins on festival style, Kourtney Kardashian attended her first Blink-182 concert in a black hoodie layered underneath a furry jacket, while Kendall Jenner offered a more elevated take in an on-trend black leather jacket and a denim miniskirt paired with knee-high boots. It was Kylie's outfit, however, that arguably was the most interesting to look at. 

In a slideshow of caption-less snapshots taken at the festival and uploaded to Instagram, Kylie wore a sheer white crop top with asymmetrical ruching that drew attention to her Kat The Label lace bra underneath. She teamed the tiny top with a denim skirt — but rather than a mini like Kendall, Kylie opted for an ankle-length silhouette that featured a low-rise waist and a slit down the middle. With both her midriff and legs on full display, the beauty mogul offset the sexy flashes of skin with a supersized white leather motorcycle jacket thrown over her outfit.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie scraped her dark hair back into a messy, low-slung bun with face-framing pieces in front, and kept her glam relatively low-key with only a light dusting of blush and pink lipstick. 

While her outfit was intended to be the main focus of her post, fans couldn't help but ask about her rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in the comments section. "Where’s Timmy," one user questioned, while another wrote: "Everyone here looking for Timothée like 👀👀👀."

It was recently reported that Kylie and Timothée have been spending time together following weeks of dating rumors. A source told People that the two are "hanging out and getting to know each other," and confirming that sentiment to be true, Jenner's Range Rover was photographed in the actor's driveway in images obtained by TMZ

