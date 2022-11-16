Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But a Black Thong

Anything for Mugler.

Kylie Jenner has long proven she isn’t afraid to show a little skin (hello, backless and sideless sheer dresses!), but her latest look somehow managed to take baring it all up a notch — even for her — all in the name of fashion.

On Tuesday night, the A-lister shared a roundup of photos detailing her time spent attending the star-studded Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening in New York City. While most of the snapshots showed Jenner posing in an oversized white vintage 1997 Mugler cloak, the last slide gave followers a full look at her outfit underneath: A stunning sheer black catsuit, which was covered in intricate vein-like lines, layered over nothing but a high-waisted black thong.

Kylie Jenner Thierry Mugler Exhibition vintage cloak

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Opting to skip any major accessories (including a bra), the Kylie Cosmetic founder finished the look with simple stud earrings, black heels, and a nude manicure. Jenner’s glam looked equally as dramatic for the occasion, consisting of a half-up hairstyle fashioned in 1940s victory rolls and a moody maroon lip.

“Wowow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of the Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn museum. such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you to the mugler team 🖤 and make sure to stop by to see the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

Jenner’s post came shortly after she shared yet another look from the night, in which she quite literally ruled the red carpet. Before heading into the event, the star sported a dazzling diamond crown paired with a black corseted maxi dress and matching opera gloves.

