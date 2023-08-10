Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Bikini

She's officially 26 today.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 01:23PM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Happy birthday to Kylie Jenner, who's celebrating her 26th birthday today. To commemorate the milestone, the mother-of-two posted an Instagram carousel (of course) that showed an island getaway complete with azure blue water, bigger-than-big gemstone rings, an airplane window shot, and, naturally, some steamy bikini pics.

Jenner's post started with two shots of the ocean followed by a unique bikini that featured a sheer layer over an opaque tan layer, giving the illusion of a completely see-through swimsuit. It had a traditional triangle-cup shape and thin straps, and she accessorized with a pair of long silver necklaces. A sea turtle made a cameo in the snap, and she continued her carousel with more shots of scenery and a photo of herself in profile. The finale? A shot of Jenner sitting on the sand and soaking up the sun.

"26 🙏🏼🌺🎈," she captioned her post.

Kylie Jenner IG

Instagram/KylieJenner
Kylie Jenner IG

Instagram/KylieJenner

Jenner is already getting birthday tributes from her famous family, including Kris Jenner, her mother, who posted a montage set to Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour."

"Happy to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" Kris wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you."

Her caption continued, "You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises. Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create. I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo ❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳🥰‼️🙏🏼."

