Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Backless Top With a Bellybutton Cutout to a Beyoncé Concert

Kylie Jenner is a member of the Beyhive, and an ultra-fashionable one at that.



On Friday, the beauty mogul confirmed her Beyoncé fangirl status while attending the singer's Renaissance World Tour concert in Paris, and pulled out the most perfect outfit for the occasion. Wearing the cool girl French label courrèges, Kylie opted for a nude, semi-sheer top that had long, sleek black leather sleeves, a bellybutton cutout, and was backless (save for single strip of thin fabric holding the shirt together from behind). She paired her see-through shirt with a matching nude bra underneath and a high-slit black maxi skirt. Thigh-high black leather boots with skinny stiletto heels, a tiny handbag, square-shaped sunglasses, and statement earrings finished off Kylie's concert-ready look.



Kylie Jenner Instagram

When it came time for glam, Kylie pulled her dark brunette hair back into a messy bun with side-swept bangs, and combined her signature over-lined lips with rouge cheeks.

For those who couldn't make it to the show, don't worry because Kylie documented her box-seat experience on Instagram, sharing photos from the limo ride over with friends, as well as a video of Queen Bey herself performing her hit song "I'm That Girl."

In the caption, she included just a crown and a bee emoji (IYKYK).



Getty

The next morning, Kylie was spotted out for a stroll — this time, showing off a much more demure side of her Paris wardrobe. Sporting a plunging LBD with a halter-style neckline and a flowing skirt, the reality star kept her stylings simple, accessorizing with only a pair of extreme pointed-toe black pumps, tiny gold hoops, and a black quilted handbag. Très belle.