Kylie Jenner's See-Through Crochet Minidress Featured an Extreme Plunging Neckline

This year, Paris Fashion Week has doubled as Kylie Jenner's own personal runway show — and to be honest, her outfits are just as thrilling as what's been coming down the catwalk.



First, the reality star made an ethereal appearance in a slinky white gown with long sleeves that looked like angel wings at Acne Studios, and hours later, she went to the other end of the sartorial spectrum in a Matrix-inspired black croc-embossed coat and nighttime sunglasses. But it was her third and final look of the evening that had everyone talking.



On her way to the Balmain spring-summer 2023 fashion show last night, Kylie wore a white crochet minidress that had a lot going on. Not only did the dress feature an extreme plunging neckline that scooped down to the middle of her ribcage, but also a see-through skirt, side cutouts, and a trio of dangling straps that hung beneath each shoulder.

Kylie paired the nearly-naked dress with naked heels and a polished beauty look. Her dark hair was pulled back into a sleek bun with a middle part that highlighted her signature overly-lined lips and bronzed skin below.



Jenner's latest PFW outing came right before a new episode of The Kardashians aired on Hulu. During the episode, Kylie detailed her second postpartum journey and how she didn't feel as much pressure to snap back this time around. "With your first baby it is a shock to see your body change so much. This time around I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it is harder but seeing my body [reminds me] that I trust the process," Kylie said while speaking with her mom, Kris. "I am way less stressed about my weight and what I look like. I am more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."