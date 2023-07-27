Kylie Jenner Revealed She Got a Boob Job When She Was 19

But wished she "never got them done to begin with."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 27, 2023 @ 07:55AM
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is continuing to address plastic surgery rumors. After admitting she got fillers on her face while discussing today's beauty standards during last week's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star copped to getting another procedure on the season 3 finale. 

During a candid chat with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie reminded her friend that she got a boob job before getting pregnant with Stormi at age 19. "Within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing," she said. But looking back now, the makeup mogul regrets her decision. 

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie, who is also a mom to 17-month-old son Aire, explained that her perspective on plastic surgery changed after becoming a mom. "Obviously, I have a daughter," Jenner said. "I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."

Kylie Jenner

Jenner's latest confession comes after she set the record straight about her face, revealing that people mistakenly assume she's "had so much surgery to change my whole face," because she suffers from low self-esteem. 

“I always remember being the most confident kid in the room,” Kylie revealed. “I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false." She added, "I’ve only gotten fillers.”

