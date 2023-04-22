Kylie Jenner Paired a Fiery Red Wig With Sheer Pink Pants and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top

Another King Kylie reign is upon us.

Updated on April 22, 2023 @ 11:20AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner is back to her King Kylie era. Defined by neon hair dye, experimental makeup looks, and a round-the-clock social media presence, King Kylie was not just a phase, but a full-on persona. But after going offline during her first pregnancy with Stormi Webster in 2017, the chapter eventually closed and Kylie shifted her focus on being a new mom with a more polished (some may say, vanilla) look. Skull rings were traded for Cartier ones, and, soon, her reign was over. 

However, Kylie's latest photo dump on Instagram is suggestive of a resurrection of sorts — and soon, everyone will be reaching for the boxed hair dye again.

On Friday, the reality star shared a slideshow of snapshots of herself posing in a bright red, butt-length wig with blunt bangs. She teamed her new fiery mane with an equally as kooky outfit consisting of a peach-colored crop top with built-in gloves and sheer pink pants that showed off her nude boy shorts underneath.  

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

See-through, sparkly kitten heels, Y2K-style bedazzled sunglasses, and a matte pink pout accessorized her look. 

"I love when you go king Kylie," wrote sister Khloé Kardashian in the comments section, while a fan echoed, "KING KYLIE IS BACK." 

This wasn't the only post indicative of another King Kylie rule. Earlier this week, Jenner traded in her neutrals and pulled out the neons for spring, wearing a teeny-tiny lime green romper with her usual glam (dark-lined lips, rosy cheeks) for a fun video shared to TikTok.

