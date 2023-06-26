Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine

You are what you ... drink.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 10:34AM
Kylie jenner red bikini red wine instagram
Instagram/Kylie Jenner.

Move over, Sunday scaries — Kylie Jenner just shared an inside look at her weekend reset while detailing the three components that make for a perfect summer Sunday: rest, relaxation, and a little red wine.

Proving that there’s no better loungewear than your swimsuit, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of bikini selfies with her 396 million Instagram followers on Sunday that showed her enjoying a lazy afternoon in a fiery red, itty-bitty string bikini. In the snaps, Jenner styled the sexy suit (which featured triangle-shaped cups and high-cut bottoms) with nothing but a dainty anklet, tiny hoop earrings, a smattering of rings, and the ultimate summer accessory: a glass of red wine. 

Kylie jenner red bikini red wine instagram
instagram/kylie jenner.

As for glam, Kylie wore her effortlessly tousled hair down with a deep side part, and she finished the look with a bronzy complexion, bold brows, and a mauve lip.

“Summer feeling,” she simply captioned the post.

While Jenner’s post may have shown that she certainly knows how to kick her feet up and relax when rounding out a weekend, it comes shortly after she shared a separate dump proving that she knows how to work hard, too. 

kylie jenner alo yoga instagram
Instagram/kylie jenner.

Earlier this month, The Kardashians star took to Instagram once again to detail a vital part of her Friday routine. Captioned, “never miss a Friday,” the dump included a mirror selfie of Kylie posing in her Alo Yoga best (a black sports bra and matching leggings) along with a mid-class snap that showed her sitting on a pilates reformer in the athleisure look.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini
Kate middleton royal ascot
Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter
Dua Lipa Miu Miu Bra Brown Set Librarian Glasses
Dua Lipa Exuded Sexy Librarian Vibes in the Tiniest Miu Miu Bra and Oversized Glasses
Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Dua Lipa's Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Butterfly Polka Dot Bikini Just Totally Made Our Day
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Just Completely Bared Her Entire Butt on the Red Carpet
Kylie Jenner Doen Dress
Kylie Jenner Nearly Sold Out This Romantic Puff-Sleeve Dress, and I Found a Similar $40 Style on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
Kylie Jenner Prairie Dress On Private Jet
Kylie Jenner's Foray Into the Quiet Luxury Trend Includes Prairie Dresses and Ballet Flats
Close Up of Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the $45 Jeans Amazon Shoppers Say Get “Better With Each Wear”
billie eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Billie Eilish's Stringy Bikini Selfie Just Revealed Her Chest Tattoo for the First Time
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Salma Hayek attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Salma Hayek Proved She's Living Her Best Life By Posing on a Boat in a Baby Blue Swimsuit
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Whiplash-Inducing What's In My Bag Video Included a Surprise Rolex
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra