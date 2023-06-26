Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine You are what you ... drink. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 @ 10:34AM Pin Share Tweet Email Instagram/Kylie Jenner. Move over, Sunday scaries — Kylie Jenner just shared an inside look at her weekend reset while detailing the three components that make for a perfect summer Sunday: rest, relaxation, and a little red wine. Proving that there’s no better loungewear than your swimsuit, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of bikini selfies with her 396 million Instagram followers on Sunday that showed her enjoying a lazy afternoon in a fiery red, itty-bitty string bikini. In the snaps, Jenner styled the sexy suit (which featured triangle-shaped cups and high-cut bottoms) with nothing but a dainty anklet, tiny hoop earrings, a smattering of rings, and the ultimate summer accessory: a glass of red wine. instagram/kylie jenner. As for glam, Kylie wore her effortlessly tousled hair down with a deep side part, and she finished the look with a bronzy complexion, bold brows, and a mauve lip. “Summer feeling,” she simply captioned the post. Kylie Jenner's Foray Into the Quiet Luxury Trend Includes Prairie Dresses and Ballet Flats While Jenner’s post may have shown that she certainly knows how to kick her feet up and relax when rounding out a weekend, it comes shortly after she shared a separate dump proving that she knows how to work hard, too. Instagram/kylie jenner. Earlier this month, The Kardashians star took to Instagram once again to detail a vital part of her Friday routine. Captioned, “never miss a Friday,” the dump included a mirror selfie of Kylie posing in her Alo Yoga best (a black sports bra and matching leggings) along with a mid-class snap that showed her sitting on a pilates reformer in the athleisure look.