Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine

Move over, Sunday scaries — Kylie Jenner just shared an inside look at her weekend reset while detailing the three components that make for a perfect summer Sunday: rest, relaxation, and a little red wine.

Proving that there’s no better loungewear than your swimsuit, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of bikini selfies with her 396 million Instagram followers on Sunday that showed her enjoying a lazy afternoon in a fiery red, itty-bitty string bikini. In the snaps, Jenner styled the sexy suit (which featured triangle-shaped cups and high-cut bottoms) with nothing but a dainty anklet, tiny hoop earrings, a smattering of rings, and the ultimate summer accessory: a glass of red wine.

instagram/kylie jenner.

As for glam, Kylie wore her effortlessly tousled hair down with a deep side part, and she finished the look with a bronzy complexion, bold brows, and a mauve lip.

“Summer feeling,” she simply captioned the post.

While Jenner’s post may have shown that she certainly knows how to kick her feet up and relax when rounding out a weekend, it comes shortly after she shared a separate dump proving that she knows how to work hard, too.

Instagram/kylie jenner.

Earlier this month, The Kardashians star took to Instagram once again to detail a vital part of her Friday routine. Captioned, “never miss a Friday,” the dump included a mirror selfie of Kylie posing in her Alo Yoga best (a black sports bra and matching leggings) along with a mid-class snap that showed her sitting on a pilates reformer in the athleisure look.