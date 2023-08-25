Kylie Jenner’s Expensive-Looking Straw Bag Surprisingly Isn’t Designer

It is still in stock, but who knows for how long.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner isn’t always synonymous with affordable fashion — and honestly, if I were financially where she was at 26, I also would probably splurge on designer everything more often than not. So, go get it Kylie! That said, the reality star and makeup extraordinaire just wore an uncharacteristically low-key (and TBH, wearable) outfit that looks very similar to something I own — ahem, dark-wash Levis and a white peasant blouse. Her makeup was ultra simple (another rarity!), and the bag she slung around her shoulder was a reasonable $140. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Bags are one thing Jenner is known to spend big bucks on. A $3,000 Bottega Veneta straw tote! A Dior saddle shoulder bag! A Hermès Birkin! A Chanel duffle (yes, a duffle she carried to the gym) that made me reconsider my low-key unworthy gym bag. So, knowing this now — whether you did before reading or not — makes her recent accessory of choice all the more surprising. Jenner toted around a super cute $140 rattan shoulder bag from Los Angeles-based Btb — watch this one sell out. 

Btb Uma Shoulder Bag

Btb Los Angeles Uma Shoulder Bag

Btb Los Angeles

Jenner paired her breezy jeans-and-blouse vacation outfit with the equally vacation-ready bag that looks at least three times the price. And TBH, nothing screams ‘out of office’ more than a straw bag — the material simply reads beach-y relaxation. Why wouldn’t you want to incorporate that vibe in every one of your looks, even if you’re not on vacation? 

While the rattan tote might have once been reserved for Euro holidays, it’s now fully made its way into the “real world,” becoming everything you want it to be and more. I’m talking a commute bag, a park-in-the-picnic carrier, a farmer’s market essential — you name it, it can be it. The bag is like a chameleon, and while sure, this particular straw style is synonymous with summer, I say forget about what’s traditional and make a rattan bag your year-round staple. Plus, Jenner’s $140 style is a total must-buy with gorgeous straw weaves, a roomy interior, and a long shoulder strap you can wear as a crossbody or, well, over your shoulders. 

Like beloved leather options, straw bags like Jenner’s are equally as versatile. They pair well with everything, making them an ideal, easy-to-use accessory no one should pass up. Style a straw bag with jeans and an ethereal blouse like Jenner did, dress up a denim mini dress with a rattan tote, or lean into the vacation vibes by teaming the accessory with a white prairie-inspired dress.

Jenner joins a long list of celebrities who’ve taken the straw bag along with them. Most recently, we spotted Salma Hayek toting around the ethereal bag, but Hailey Bieber is a fan of the woven style, too. I also love a straw bag, but you can best bet I’ll be adding Jenner’s option to my lineup. The color! The silhouette! The strap! It hits everything on the nail. 

Shop more straw styles below.

Btb Los Angeles Gia Straw Tote

Nordstrom Btb Los Angeles Gia Straw Tote

Nordstrom

Qtkj Handwoven Straw Shoulder Bag

Amazon QTKJ Hand-woven Soft Large Straw Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Rip Curl Essential Straw Tote

Nordstrom Rip Curl Essential Straw Tote

Nordstrom

Sightor Straw Beach Bag

Amazon Sightor Straw Beach Bag

Amazon

Madewell the Transport Tote

Nordstrom Madewell The Transport Tote: Straw Edition

Nordstrom

MZ Wallace Small Raffia Tote

Nordstrom MZ Wallace Small Raffia Tote

Nordstrom









Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Durable Fall Boots Everyone from Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift Owns
Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Trusty Fall Boots Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift Also Own
Nicole Kidman Wore the Comfortable, Transitional Wardrobe Staple
Nicole Kidman's Outfit-Elevating Staple Is Genius for Fluctuating Fall Weather
Merit Mascara Review
I Ditched My Go-To Designer Mascara for This Smudge- and Flake-Free Tube — and I'm Never Going Back
Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Spanx Just Launched Its Warehouse Sale, and Best-Selling Style Are Up to 70% Off
Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True
Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This Ageless Crossbody Bag That Makes for a Perfect Fall Accessory
Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This $375 Bag, but I’m Still Buying This Similar $18 Version
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
kylie jenner miniskirt instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Itty-Bitty Lace-Up Micro-Miniskirt Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen
Madewell Fall Outfits
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and I’m Buying These 10 New Fall Arrivals
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore a Pair of Timeless $1,350 Flats, and I Found a Nearly Identical $42 Version
As A Former Fashion Designer, I Haven't Stop Thinking About These Tk Pieces From Nordstroms Fall Essentials Curation
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and I'm Buying These 6 Pieces From Nordstrom's Fall Style Curation
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
J.Crew Dropped Its Prices on Transitional Clothing Pieces You Can Wear Well Into Fall
J.Crew Slashed Up to 50% Off 400+ Transitional Fashion Pieces You Can Wear Well Into Fall
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Designer Fashion Deals, and This Hidden Outlet Has Premium Picks for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off
I Am Shopping Editor And Iâm Taking These Tk Transitional Shoes Styles Into Fall
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Comfy Shoes I’m Wearing From Summer Into Fall — Starting at $23