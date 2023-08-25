Kylie Jenner’s Expensive-Looking Straw Bag Surprisingly Isn’t Designer

Kylie Jenner isn’t always synonymous with affordable fashion — and honestly, if I were financially where she was at 26, I also would probably splurge on designer everything more often than not. So, go get it Kylie! That said, the reality star and makeup extraordinaire just wore an uncharacteristically low-key (and TBH, wearable) outfit that looks very similar to something I own — ahem, dark-wash Levis and a white peasant blouse. Her makeup was ultra simple (another rarity!), and the bag she slung around her shoulder was a reasonable $140.

Bags are one thing Jenner is known to spend big bucks on. A $3,000 Bottega Veneta straw tote! A Dior saddle shoulder bag! A Hermès Birkin! A Chanel duffle (yes, a duffle she carried to the gym) that made me reconsider my low-key unworthy gym bag. So, knowing this now — whether you did before reading or not — makes her recent accessory of choice all the more surprising. Jenner toted around a super cute $140 rattan shoulder bag from Los Angeles-based Btb — watch this one sell out.

Jenner paired her breezy jeans-and-blouse vacation outfit with the equally vacation-ready bag that looks at least three times the price. And TBH, nothing screams ‘out of office’ more than a straw bag — the material simply reads beach-y relaxation. Why wouldn’t you want to incorporate that vibe in every one of your looks, even if you’re not on vacation?

While the rattan tote might have once been reserved for Euro holidays, it’s now fully made its way into the “real world,” becoming everything you want it to be and more. I’m talking a commute bag, a park-in-the-picnic carrier, a farmer’s market essential — you name it, it can be it. The bag is like a chameleon, and while sure, this particular straw style is synonymous with summer, I say forget about what’s traditional and make a rattan bag your year-round staple. Plus, Jenner’s $140 style is a total must-buy with gorgeous straw weaves, a roomy interior, and a long shoulder strap you can wear as a crossbody or, well, over your shoulders.

Like beloved leather options, straw bags like Jenner’s are equally as versatile. They pair well with everything, making them an ideal, easy-to-use accessory no one should pass up. Style a straw bag with jeans and an ethereal blouse like Jenner did, dress up a denim mini dress with a rattan tote, or lean into the vacation vibes by teaming the accessory with a white prairie-inspired dress.

Jenner joins a long list of celebrities who’ve taken the straw bag along with them. Most recently, we spotted Salma Hayek toting around the ethereal bag, but Hailey Bieber is a fan of the woven style, too. I also love a straw bag, but you can best bet I’ll be adding Jenner’s option to my lineup. The color! The silhouette! The strap! It hits everything on the nail.

