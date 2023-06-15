Kylie Jenner is undergoing a style transformation before our very eyes. Forget cut-out bodycon dresses and over-the-knee stiletto boots, the mogul has gone full-blown coastal grandma. From her stealth wealth Parisian OOTDs to a recent Instagram carousel that features quiet luxury style staples like prairie dresses and ballet flats, Jenner is definitely "in her live, laugh, love era," as one follower mentioned in her comments section.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a roundup capturing her life lately. In the first slide, Jenner snapped a selfie on her private jet while wearing a white maxidress with puff sleeves, a ruched midsection, and a blue-and-green floral print. Chanel drop earrings showed the influence of Sofia Richie, and Jenner's hair was pulled into a claw clip, save for a few face-framing pieces. Another image captured the beauty brand founder posing for a mirror selfie in a plain white tee, light-wash straight-leg jeans, and metallic gold ballet flats, accessorized with a blue, green, and beige straw Miu Miu tote bag.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Other photos gave fans a glimpse at her little ones, daughter Stormi and son Aire, playing with their cousins. In one snap, Stormi and Kylie's brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream hung out in the back of a totally open car, while another showed the kiddos (including Stormi, Dream, and Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago) wrestling in bed. Aire definitely stole the show in an adorable image of him sitting in his highchair while sipping on a straw, as well as a picture of Jenner carrying him on her hip.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mother of two simply captioned the post with two heart-shaped hand emojis.

Of course, Jenner hasn't completely given up her sexy Matrix aesthetic. Just last month she wore a sheer backless Courrèges dress with leather sleeves and thigh-high boots for a Beyoncé concert. And before that she wore a completely see-through floral Jean Paul Gaultier dress that showed off her bra and corset underneath.