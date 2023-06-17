Kylie Jenner Nearly Sold Out This Romantic Puff-Sleeve Dress, and I Found a Similar $40 Style on Amazon

One of my favorite things to do in the summer when the weather isn't too scorching is go on picnic dates with my friends. We bring fresh fruit, cold-cut sandwiches, and homemade iced tea. We scout for the perfectly shaded spot and lay out our blanket. While everything looks pristine, we pull out the tripod and take the most cottagecore photos you have ever seen with our coordinating milkmaid dresses. We always feel like we are straight out of a fairytale — I’m talking dresses down to your ankles covered in delicate florals with poofy sleeves you could see from a mile away. So when I saw Kylie Jenner posted to her Instagram story in the most darling dress, I had to know where it was from.



And to no surprise at all, it's from the fanciful Doen. Jenner was seen with a skyline view wearing the Stanza Blanc Bluebell Ballad Dress, and before it could sink in how much I needed this dress, I saw that my size was sold out. While I was devastated because it would have suited perfectly for my first picnic of the summer, I redirected my efforts to finding the next best thing. With all the descriptors of the perfect cottagecore dress, I came across the Short-Sleeve Floral Print Dress from Xiongmei on Amazon, and it's just $40.



Doen

Shop now: $298; doen.com



The midi dress comes in 12 floral designs and is available in sizes S through XL. The silhouette hits about mid-calf with a smocked empire waist, a square neck with puff sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, and the dress is fully lined, so you won't have to worry about sheerness.



Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $41); amazon.com

While I am planning to add this dress to my arsenal of picnic-ready dresses, Amazon shoppers are already dropping five-star ratings for the puff-sleeve number. One shopper said the dress is "perfect" for "spring or summer events" and is "very flattering." Another reviewer said the dress "exceeded" their expectations, and the fabric was "great quality.” While this shopper was planning to wear the dress for travel and described it as being a "good length," "wrinkle-free," and not "see-through." A final shopper shared that they plan to purchase multiples of the dress, saying it was a "great" fit and "very comfortable."



Snag the last of Kylie Jenner's Stanza Blanc Bluebell Ballad Dress from Doen or save a little cash and shop the Short Sleeve Floral Print Dress from Xiongmei that I'll be adding to my cart for just $40 on Amazon.

