Kylie Jenner Posed Topless While Opening Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Depression

Kylie Jenner is baring it all — in more ways than one. When serving as the cover star for Vanity Fair Italy’s latest issue, the youngest Kar-Jenner decided to strip it down (both figuratively and literally) by opening up about her experience with postpartum depression and motherhood while posing completely topless.

“I lived through those episodes. Twice. The first was very difficult, the second more manageable,” Jenner said after being asked what advice she would give to those dealing with PPD. “I would tell everyone not to think too much and to fully experience all the emotions of that moment. Stay in that moment, even if it's painful.”

Jenner continued, “I know, in those moments you think it will never go away, that your body will never go back to what it was before, that you will never be the same. That's not true: hormones, emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk, then, is also to lose all the most beautiful things of motherhood.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who shares children Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott, then added that although the aftermath of birth can be difficult, it’s worth it for the “magical” moments that come with having children.

“Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms,” Kylie credited as her favorite part of motherhood. “It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you're learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”