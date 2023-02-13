Kylie Jenner Posed in a Shower Wearing Nothing But Two Bouquets of Flowers

That's one way to reuse floral arrangements.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers
Photo:

Instagram/KYLIE JENNER

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Kylie Jenner is offering some timely inspiration on how to make the most of any floral arrangements you may receive. Her advice? Wear them in the shower…with absolutely nothing else.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the inspo within a roundup of photos detailing recent happenings in her day-to-day life. Captioned only with the white heart, Earth, and eye emojis, the dump’s first slide featured a simple shot of her goosebump-ridden leg, before revealing a much more sultry snap: Jenner posing completely nude in an outdoor shower. While the A-lister may have opted to skip clothes or a swimsuit during the mini photoshoot, she kept it PG (ish) by covering her body with a bouquet of pink, white, and orange flowers.

Other dump inclusions showed Jenner wearing a black latex bustier bodysuit and black tights, taking a selfie in a white sequined tank top paired with a cherry necklace, and posing oceanside in a black sports bra and matching leggings. In one slide, Kylie layered a white swimsuit (complete with the largest midriff-baring cutout) under a sheer sequin minidress. And in another, she snapped a mirror pic from behind while wearing a backless top and red cutout pants.

Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers

Instagram/KYLIE JENNER

The youngest Jenner sister’s post comes shortly after she posted a parade of very good swimwear looks on her Instagram last week (both of which may have been taken on the same beach vacation as her sexy shower photo). In one set of snaps, Kylie wore a rhinestone-covered pastel bikini before slipping into a metallic lilac option a few days later. 

Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers

Instagram/KYLIE JENNER
