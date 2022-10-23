Kylie Jenner's Plunging Corset Almost Distracted Us from Her New Lip Ring

Just another reason to talk about her lips.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Updated on October 23, 2022 @ 11:06AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

@kyliejenner/Instagram

For years, Kylie Jenner and her lips have been a hot topic of conversation in pop culture, and her latest at-home photoshoot is giving everyone yet another reason to talk about her famous pout — albeit for an entirely different reason. 

On Saturday, Kylie shared a slideshow of sexy lingerie-clad photos on Instagram. In the snapshots, the beauty mogul wore a black skintight corset with an extreme DIY plunging neckline, which almost distracted us from her new piercing. Complementing her pink glossy pout was a tiny diamond-encrusted ring positioned in the middle of her lower lip. Aside from the lip ring, Kylie's only other accessory included a black Balenciaga bag with a gold chain strap. 

Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Finishing off her vampy look was wet hair, long black nails, and a generous swirl of blush on each cheek. "couldn’t think of a caption," she wrote alongside the first set of snaps, while a second carousel was aptly captioned, "in ur dreams." 

Kylie's boudoir-themed photos come weeks after she revealed that she's embracing her postpartum curves since giving birth to her son in February. "I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much," she said during a recent episode of The Kardashians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process." 

She added, "I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby."

