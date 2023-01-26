Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset

Oui, oui.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 @ 08:19AM
Kylie Jenner

One word that sums up Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style this season? Bombshell. 

After making her debut in latex lingerie and a Cinderella-inspired blue ruffled coat at Maison Margiela and wearing a cutout dress with bondage-like buckles, the reality star headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in another head-turning ensemble. For the occasion, Kylie wore a custom gown from the fashion house, which featured a plunging two-tone blue and blush satin corset and a fitted black skirt with a train on the bottom, paired with strappy pointed-toe stilettos that peaked out from underneath. Without an accessory in sight, Kylie let her dress do the talking, and it was saying — oui, oui.

On the beauty front, Kylie continued the va-va-voom aesthetic, and slicked her dark hair back into a bun with her curled bangs swept to the side. She finished off her glam with a flick of winged eyeliner, matte pink lips, and a generous dusting of blush on each cheek. 

Aside from her bombshell style moments, Kylie has landed in hot water with her other fashion choices this week. Just a few days ago, the billionaire businesswoman stepped out in a skintight blue dress with sparkly pink Shark Lock boots (both Givenchy), accessorizing with the French fashion house's controversial "noose" necklace. The jewelry piece first made headlines when it originally appeared on the runway in 2021. At the time, Diet Prada commented on the offensive necklace on Instagram, writing: "You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck … really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas … history repeats itself."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner-inspired animal print fashion on Amazon
Kylie Jenner’s Lion Head Dress Has Us Shopping for Animal Print Tops and Dresses on Amazon
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway's Cozy, Monochromatic Travel Outfit Featured the Most Gigantic Puffer Coat
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Anya Taylor-Joy Dior Paris Fashion Week
The Neckline on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Corset Could Not Have Plunged Any Deeper
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore So Many '90s Fashion Trends in One Outfit
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram