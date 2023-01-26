Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset

One word that sums up Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style this season? Bombshell.



After making her debut in latex lingerie and a Cinderella-inspired blue ruffled coat at Maison Margiela and wearing a cutout dress with bondage-like buckles, the reality star headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in another head-turning ensemble. For the occasion, Kylie wore a custom gown from the fashion house, which featured a plunging two-tone blue and blush satin corset and a fitted black skirt with a train on the bottom, paired with strappy pointed-toe stilettos that peaked out from underneath. Without an accessory in sight, Kylie let her dress do the talking, and it was saying — oui, oui.



On the beauty front, Kylie continued the va-va-voom aesthetic, and slicked her dark hair back into a bun with her curled bangs swept to the side. She finished off her glam with a flick of winged eyeliner, matte pink lips, and a generous dusting of blush on each cheek.



Aside from her bombshell style moments, Kylie has landed in hot water with her other fashion choices this week. Just a few days ago, the billionaire businesswoman stepped out in a skintight blue dress with sparkly pink Shark Lock boots (both Givenchy), accessorizing with the French fashion house's controversial "noose" necklace. The jewelry piece first made headlines when it originally appeared on the runway in 2021. At the time, Diet Prada commented on the offensive necklace on Instagram, writing: "You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck … really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas … history repeats itself."