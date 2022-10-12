The Neckline of Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Leather Catsuit Plunged Past Her Belly Button

Taking the trend to a whole new level.

Published on October 12, 2022 @ 09:41AM
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Photo:

Getty Images

In case you missed it, plunging necklines are very much in (not that we can say they were ever necessarily out). The latest star to try on the trend? None other than the queen of posing, Kylie Jenner, who wore the daring look in honor of her latest Kylie Cosmetics drop.

On Tuesday, Jenner teased her new Batman-themed line with a series of photos posted on Instagram captioned, “batman x kylie coming 10.19 🦇 @kyliecosmetics.” In the snaps, Kylie posed in a moody black leather catsuit, which featured boxy short sleeves, silver buttons up the front, and an extreme plunge that went all the way down to her pelvis. The Kylie Cosmetics founder skipped accessories when crafting the ‘fit, opting only to wear a set of fake black abs that peeked out from underneath the jumper. 

The A-lister kept her glam equally as edgy for the occasion, sporting a shimmery black long-tipped manicure and a black-and-yellow cat eyeshadow look. Jenner wore her hair in a slicked-back updo complete with gelled side-swept bangs and a side part.

Kylie’s high-glam photoshoot snaps came shortly after going au naturel to give followers a glimpse at her natural hair length. On Monday, the youngest Jenner shared a video to her Instagram Story of her posing in the mirror in nothing but a black bra and running her fingers through her chest-length hair. 

“Over a year into the hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” she captioned the Story.

