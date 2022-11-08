Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan Sweater weather, Jenner style. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Kylie Jenner fans are quite familiar with the reality star and entrepreneur's more out-there fashion looks (couture for Halloween — why not?), but her latest street style look may be a combination just about anyone can pull off. During an outing in New York City, Jenner combined a tiny cardigan that was only buttoned across her chest with an oversized, exaggerated-shoulder coat, which almost swallowed her up entirely. The mashup of big and small? It's a winning one-two punch for anyone looking to add a little drama to their fall rotation. Jenner accessorized the look with black wraparound sunglasses and her pants fell somewhere between relaxed and wide-fit, though it was tough to decipher exactly what the cut was. The fact that they were dragging on the New York City sidewalks was a bit distracting, though the jeans did offer up a peek at a pair of pointy-toe shoes. She finished her ensemble with a black bucket bag and wore her hair pulled back behind her ears. The KarJenner Sisters Recreated Kris Jenner's Most Iconic Looks for Her 67th Birthday Just last night, Jenner attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in a curve-hugging vintage Thierry Mugler gown along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim and Khloé. The archival look was a major 180 from her more relaxed 'fit today, though anyone who has seen a photo of Jenner at any event knows, she always understands the assignment. Who can forget when she looked camp in the eye with a showgirl-inspired mermaid gown at the Met Gala or when she doused herself in fake blood for a Kylie Cosmetics campaign? That's commitment.