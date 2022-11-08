Kylie Jenner Paired the Biggest Coat and the Tiniest Cardigan

Kylie Jenner fans are quite familiar with the reality star and entrepreneur's more out-there fashion looks (couture for Halloween — why not?), but her latest street style look may be a combination just about anyone can pull off. During an outing in New York City, Jenner combined a tiny cardigan that was only buttoned across her chest with an oversized, exaggerated-shoulder coat, which almost swallowed her up entirely. The mashup of big and small? It's a winning one-two punch for anyone looking to add a little drama to their fall rotation.

Jenner accessorized the look with black wraparound sunglasses and her pants fell somewhere between relaxed and wide-fit, though it was tough to decipher exactly what the cut was. The fact that they were dragging on the New York City sidewalks was a bit distracting, though the jeans did offer up a peek at a pair of pointy-toe shoes. She finished her ensemble with a black bucket bag and wore her hair pulled back behind her ears.

Just last night, Jenner attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in a curve-hugging vintage Thierry Mugler gown along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim and Khloé. The archival look was a major 180 from her more relaxed 'fit today, though anyone who has seen a photo of Jenner at any event knows, she always understands the assignment. Who can forget when she looked camp in the eye with a showgirl-inspired mermaid gown at the Met Gala or when she doused herself in fake blood for a Kylie Cosmetics campaign? That's commitment.

