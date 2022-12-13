Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots

Even her loungewear is a slay.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on December 13, 2022 @ 11:40AM
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kylie Jenner may not be an outfit repeater, but she’s certainly open to repurposing an accessory or two — especially when it's an adorably cozy pair of footwear.

Proving that even her loungewear looks are undeniably sexy, Jenner shared a pair of snaps with her Instagram followers on Monday detailing some downtime during a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado. In the first slide, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed for a mirror selfie in a black button-up, long-sleeved SKIMS onesie, which she left slightly unbuttoned to create a deep-V plunge. She wore her hair in voluminous waves with a side part and opted for dramatic cat-eye liner despite her low-key attire.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie

Kylie Jenner Instagram

In the second slide, Kylie flexed her posing chops on a table while revealing her only accessory: a pair of fuzzy camel boots. If the shoes look familiar, that’s because she posed in the same exact pair only a day earlier on her Instagram while wearing a tiny Good American string bikini and an oversized white robe. 

“All my things are covered in stickers,” Kylie captioned the most recent post, in reference to the stickers that covered her black phone case.

While Kylie may be spending some quality sister time with Kendall Jenner in Aspen as of late, her post came the same day that she revealed who her favorite Kar-Jenner sister is during a “year in review” interview on her Youtube channel

When talking about her “favorites from 2022,” Jenner shared that she’s especially bonded with sister Khloé Kardashian this past year. “That’s really hard because I love them all right now,” Kylie said. “But I think my favorite sister this year is probably Khloé. Yeah, I’m gonna go with Khloé. We’ve gotten a lot closer this year. We’re in this little mom club, and it’s a whole thing.”

