Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour With Red Lips and Voluminous Curls "Once a glam girl, always a glam girl." By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 @ 01:32PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram @kyliecosmetics If there's anything we can count on Kylie Jenner to slay, it's obviously her makeup. With her billion-dollar beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, it's a no-brainer to trust the mogul when it comes to glam. But in case you were in need of some convincing, Jenner posed in the company's latest campaign channeling Old Hollywood glamour. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared a series of photos featuring Jenner in a stark white gown with gloves, a rhinestone choker, a bedazzled bangle. Her Old Hollywood-inspired glamour included voluminous curls deeply parted to one side, precisely winged liner, and vibrant red lips. In the first slide, Jenner rested her hand against her head, while others captured her posing with her arms behind her head and applying the crimson lip color (aka the brand's classic matte red shade, Mary Jo K). Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party "Once a glam girl, always a glam girl," the brand captioned the carousel. Earlier this week, Jenner showed off her versatility with a much edgier look. The reality star channeled Wednesday-meets-Bridgerton in a black corset with belt loops and other pant-like details. For makeup, she chose a severe winged eyeliner look and bleached brows, and her dark hair was piled on top of her head in an intricate updo with a few face-framing strands. Kylie Cosmetics gave followers a glimpse into how she created the aesthetic.