Kylie Jenner Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour With Red Lips and Voluminous Curls

January 6, 2023
If there's anything we can count on Kylie Jenner to slay, it's obviously her makeup. With her billion-dollar beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, it's a no-brainer to trust the mogul when it comes to glam. But in case you were in need of some convincing, Jenner posed in the company's latest campaign channeling Old Hollywood glamour.

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account shared a series of photos featuring Jenner in a stark white gown with gloves, a rhinestone choker, a bedazzled bangle. Her Old Hollywood-inspired glamour included voluminous curls deeply parted to one side, precisely winged liner, and vibrant red lips. In the first slide, Jenner rested her hand against her head, while others captured her posing with her arms behind her head and applying the crimson lip color (aka the brand's classic matte red shade, Mary Jo K).

"Once a glam girl, always a glam girl," the brand captioned the carousel.

Earlier this week, Jenner showed off her versatility with a much edgier look. The reality star channeled Wednesday-meets-Bridgerton in a black corset with belt loops and other pant-like details. For makeup, she chose a severe winged eyeliner look and bleached brows, and her dark hair was piled on top of her head in an intricate updo with a few face-framing strands. Kylie Cosmetics gave followers a glimpse into how she created the aesthetic.

