Kylie Jenner Is "Obsessed" With This All-Over Face Highlighter for a Glowy, Natural Makeup Look

Shoppers say it gives a “youthful” appearance.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

In high school, I powdered my skin dry and made sure there was zero shine visible. Now, all I crave is glowy, strobe-lit skin 24/7. You can blame it on trends or merely a change in preference, but nonetheless, I’m always on the hunt for products that give me the most radiant skin ever — and Kylie Jenner just introduced me to the next product on my list.

In a recent Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Jenner held up Nudestix’s Nudies All-Over Face Glow saying she found it in her drawer and is “obsessed”. Naturally, I was curious, and a little digging proved the Kylie Cosmetics founder to be right.

Nudestix’s Nudies All-Over Face Glow is a powerful highlighter that gives off a dewy, lustrous gleam. It’s available in five shades to enhance various skin tones and provides substantial color payoff. The glow stick is also great for various skin types, even sensitive ones. This is because it’s made with clean ingredients free of parabens, sulfates, and irritating fragrances. 

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow

Ulta

Shop now: $35; ulta.com

To use, simply swipe the dual-ended product over the high points of the face, including the inner corners of the eyes and the cupid’s bow. For an even bigger pop, add a bit to your collar bones, or reach for a deeper shade and use it as a luminous bronzer. Blend it in using the attached brush or opt for your fingers. Best of all, it can be used on clean skin, on top of makeup, or mixed with a bit of water for a “wet” highlight.  

The tube is ideal for most lifestyles, being that it’s long-wearing and water-resistant. So whether you’re adding a swipe before the gym or are planning on wearing the highlighter from morning to night, you know it will stay put. Better yet, the compact packaging allows you to throw it in your bag and pocket alike for on-the-go touch ups.   

Jenner isn’t the only one who enjoys using the face stick. “It gives my skin a youthful, beautiful glow,” said one shopper. Another called it the “perfect” highlighter, claiming it leaves you looking “bright and happy with only the slightest application.” But most alluring is the weightless finish that never feels “heavy on the skin,” according to reviewers. 

But the only real way to see what Jenner and happy shoppers are talking about is to test the product out for yourself. Plus, at $35, it won’t break the bank, but it will take your beauty look to a whole new level. 

