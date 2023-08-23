Kylie Jenner’s Itty-Bitty Lace-Up Micro-Miniskirt Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen

But thankfully, we don’t care about practicality in this household.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 23, 2023
Leo season may have officially come and gone, but that isn’t stopping Kylie Jenner (reigning Leo queen) from delivering some of the hottest looks of the summer.

Case in point? On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder snuck in one more OOTD post before the spotlight was shifted to the Virgos of the world by sharing a roundup of sultry ‘fit snaps on Instagram. In the post, Jenner flexed her posing chops in an all-Dilara outfit comprised of a firetruck-red halter bra top (complete with cone-shaped cups), a waist-cinching tan corset, and a beige lace-up miniskirt so short, it was practically a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. The A-lister accessorized with a mini red Dior satin saddle bag, white Manolo Blahnik slingback heels, and simple silver stud earrings, and she wore her brunette hair pulled up into a ‘90s-style updo — save for a few face-framing strands.

As for her glam, Kylie opted to skip her signature smoky eye in favor of a low-key bronzy eyeshadow look, and she rounded out her makeup with rosy cheeks, a chestnut-colored lip, and natural feathered lashes.

“🍷🍝🇮🇹🤍🤍🤍,” she simply captioned the post. 

While Jenner’s post couldn’t have been hotter, it came just hours after she shared yet another roundup of photos from her current Italian vacation that channeled a completely different vibe. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kardashians star detailed a romantic outdoor picnic that saw her wearing a dreamy white sundress complete with a see-through corset bodice and a dramatic ruffled skirt. She complemented the sweet frock by letting her hair fall in soft waves down her back, and she finished the look by donning a no-makeup makeup look.

