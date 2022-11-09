Kylie Jenner's Alien-Eye Sunglasses Didn't Distract From Her Micro-Minidress

Continuing her penchant for combining oversized articles of clothing with barely there picks, Kylie Jenner was snapped again in New York City in what appears to be her new go-to outfit formula. Yesterday, she was seen with an oversized coat and tiny cardigan and today, she swapped them out for a big, boxy leather jacket and a beige-colored knit dress that was so short, it may have just been a sweater.

Jenner's head-scratching jacket combined details from a moto style, including exaggerated lapels and an asymmetrical zipper, with more traditional car coat touches, like a spread collar and large buttons down the front. Together, they made for mashup outerwear that almost distracted from the fact that her dress was super-short and offered up an opportunity to show off her legs. She finished the outfit with gold rings and pointy-toe pumps, but the last detail may be the most perplexing of all: a pair of slanted sunglasses that were most definitely not her go-to wraparounds, but instead looked like the big exaggerated eyes that are often associated with grey aliens. Forget bug-eyes and tiny shades, Kylie is officially an ambassador for extraterrestrial eyewear.

Getty Images

Yesterday's outfit included puddle pants, which dragged on the New York City sidewalks, so Jenner's lack of pants entirely may be a reaction to the mess she attracted as she took in the city's sights. Earlier this week, Jenner and her sisters Kim and Khloé attended the 2022 CFDA Awards. For the occasion, Jenner wore a piece from the Mugler archives which included one glove and a curve-hugging silhouette that the late designer was known for.

