Kylie Jenner Went Makeup-Free While Wearing a Metallic Pink Upside-Down Bikini

The upside-down bikini, everyone's favorite viral swimsuit invention, will see another summer — at least if Kylie Jenner has anything to say about it.



Predicting this year's swimwear trends one bathing suit at a time (bedazzled two-pieces are in, anything full coverage is out) during her recent vacation to the Turks and Caicos, the reality star is keeping the upside-down bikini as a top contender for your beach days ahead. On Wednesday, Kylie shared a new slideshow of photos from her island getaway on Instagram, wearing a pink metallic bikini with her triangle top flipped upside-down and the bottom strings criss-crossed around her neck.



With the caption "happyyyy place," Jenner wore her long dark hair down in natural waves tousled to the side, and paired her makeup-free complexion with a lit-from-within glow.

The upside-down bikini isn't the only swimwear trend Kylie is campaigning for its comeback. Last week, she wore a vintage Chanel bikini that first hit the runway in 1995 (before she was even born) covered in dozens of Swarovski crystals. The two-piece suit featured neon green thong bottoms with an interlocking CC rhinestone logo at the back, as well as a spliced blue and pink blinged-out top. She accessorized the '90s Karl Lagerfeld-designed bikini with of-the-moment stylings — including a braided yellow and lime green bag in a puffy fabric in lieu of a traditional beach bag, glowing skin, and a milky manicure.