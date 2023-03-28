Kylie Jenner's Metallic Turtleneck Gown Was Totally Backless

Kylie Jenner certainly isn't a stranger to cutouts, sheer dresses, or skintight OOTDs (her ensemble for her nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah was far from your average birthday party uniform), but her latest look somehow took things up another notch by being almost completely backless.

On Monday, the beauty mogul shared a roundup of selfies to her Instagram that captured her wearing a metallic gray lycra turtleneck dress with glove-sleeves and a super low-dipping cut that left most of her back exposed. Jenner posed in the figure-hugging frock alongside clothing racks in an industrial-looking room with visible water pipes. She styled her hair in tousled waves and a deep side part.

In the first snap, she leaned up against some white T-shirts, and at one point, she even held onto the metal stand.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"2 am somewhere," she wrote alongside the carousel.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The post comes just a few days after Jenner announced the launch of the latest Kylie Cosmetics product. In a close-up image of her face shared on Instagram, Jenner showed off her long, luscious lashes and held up a mascara wand next to her one eye. "KYLASH VOLUME MASCARA 🖤 coming April 6," she captioned the post. Other artsier pictures from the photo shoot had a spotlight on one eye, leaving the rest of her body in the dark and creating a shadow effect.