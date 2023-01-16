Kylie Jenner's Version of Loungewear Included the Tiniest Graphic Bra Top and a Matching Micro-Miniskirt

When it comes to glam dressing, Kylie Jenner never takes a day off — even when she’s lounging in bed.

Skipping typical lazy day attire, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave Instagram followers a glimpse at her version of loungewear on Sunday by sharing a roundup of photos from a cozy at-home shoot. In the first slide, Jenner posed on top of a fluffy white comforter alongside her longtime friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, in coordinating sets from Jean Paul Gaultier’s cyber collection. While Kylie sported a blue, purple, and yellow polka-dotted long-sleeved bra top paired with a matching micro-miniskirt in the snap, Karanikolaou wore a red, brown, and green zip-up version with a matching zip-up skirt.

Instagram/KYLIE JENNER

The photo dump’s second slide (this time a solo shot) showcased Kylie’s simple accessories — an Acne Studios eye ring and a skull ring from The Great Frog — while the third photo detailed the A-lister’s weekend glam: a dewy no-makeup makeup look complete with a glossy pink lip.

“I can’t lose when i’m w u,” Jenner captioned the photos.

Although she was back to her signature shade in Sunday’s dump, Kylie’s post comes just weeks after she debuted a daring new eyebrow color on Instagram. In early January, the beauty mogul tried on the bleached blonde eyebrows trend for size (just months after her sister Kendall Jenner sported the trend at the 2022 Met Gala) while posing in an all-black outfit in the back of a car. Captioned, “Where we going?” Jenner wore her hair in an intricate updo and completed the look with a sharp cat-eye.