Kylie Jenner Wore a Side Boob-Baring Top Made Completely Out of Lipsticks

As if we needed a reminder that Kylie Jenner stays slaying the fashion game, the makeup mogul just wore a top that wasn’t actually a top at all — and managed to pull it off flawlessly.

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder modeled the interesting look while serving as CR Fashion Book’s latest cover star. While she sported multiple eye-catching outfits throughout the shoot, the most notable ensemble showed Jenner posing completely topless covered only by tiers of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks attached to bejeweled silver chains. A low-rise black leather skirt accompanied the custom top, and Kylie finished the look with a diamond-covered nude manicure and a messy ‘90s-style updo.

Alana OâHerlihy/CR Fashion Book

Additional looks in the story found Jenner serving with uncharacteristically thin eyebrows and a bob cut with bangs, posing in a pair of Jean Paul Gaultier blue jeans and a peplum top, and donning a completely white Marc Jacobs ensemble — which was covered in projected images of Jenner as a teenager and at the 2019 Met Gala.

The photo wasn’t the only time Kylie’s iconic Met Gala looks were referenced throughout the interview. When speaking with CR, Jenner eventually revealed that when it comes to clothes, the mother-of-two saves “everything for [her] daughter,” Stormi Webster. “I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older,” Kylie said. “I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom.”