Attention: There’s Another Kylie Lip Kit Restock Set

Prepare your credit cards.
Is there a beauty girl alive who hasn’t set the alarm on her phone to send out a reminder when the next Kylie Jenner Lip Kit restock is happening? Probably not.
Well, grab your phone and punch in Monday, June 6, at 3 PM because that's when all matte shades will enjoy a restock that is sure to sell out quickly. We're talking Exposed, Dolce K, Candy K, 22, and more.
RELATED: Rosie Huntington-Whitely Is Now Doing Makeup Tutorials
It might still seem like a pipe dream to finally score an actual Lip Kit, but we’re pretty stoked that Kylie Cosmetics does seem committed to restocking as often as humanly possible. One day we’ll get our hands on you, Posie K…one day.