Attention: There's Another Kylie Lip Kit Restock Set

Prepare your credit cards.

Kelly Bryant
Jun 03, 2016

Is there a beauty girl alive who hasn’t set the alarm on her phone to send out a reminder when the next Kylie Jenner Lip Kit restock is happening? Probably not.

Well, grab your phone and punch in Monday, June 6, at 3 PM because that’s when all matte shades will enjoy a restock that is sure to sell out quickly. We’re talking Exposed, Dolce K, Candy K, 22, and more.

All mattes coming back this Monday 😋 3pm

A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

 

It might still seem like a pipe dream to finally score an actual Lip Kit, but we’re pretty stoked that Kylie Cosmetics does seem committed to restocking as often as humanly possible. One day we’ll get our hands on you, Posie K…one day.

