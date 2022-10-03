Kylie Jenner Eating Grapes in Bed While Dressed in Lingerie and Thigh-High Boots Is a Major Mood

Kylie Jenner's motto for Paris Fashion Week is "slay sleep repeat" — and truer words have never been spoken.



After leveling up her style in looks ranging from sheer lace lingerie catsuits to extreme plunging dresses, and even ditching her pants for just underwear, Kylie has been delivering nonstop on the fashion front. But even icons need a break every once in a while.



Yesterday, Kylie demonstrated how she decompresses in between events on Instagram, and trust us, it's not your typical face mask and PJs. In a series of photos shared to her grid, the beauty mogul is pictured laying in bed with a bowl of grapes next to her while wearing a matching black bra and underwear set, as well as Balenciaga thigh-high boots. Her new choppy bob was wet and slicked back, and she sported bleached brows and natural glam.

@kyliejenner/Instagram

To say Jenner's PFW schedule was busy, would be an understatement. For seven days straight, she traveled across the French capital, hopping from show to show — all while making a sartorial statement in the front row. Our favorite moments? The Disney villain vibes she gave at Schiaparelli and the Balmain rope dress she wore during a night out.