Kylie Jenner Just Wore the $45 Jeans Amazon Shoppers Say Get “Better With Each Wear”

Grab her “super flattering” Levi’s while they’re on sale.

Published on June 15, 2023 @ 09:00PM

There are plenty of things I — a non-rich person — think are a waste of money: Any plain white T-shirt over $50, “luxury” deodorants, tote bags (like receipts, these are acquired when you buy other things), and when I notice celebrities favoring affordable brands over high-end alternatives, I add the latter to the list. When Emily Ratajkowski says she “can’t live without” CeraVe’s $9 ointment, I trust that I don’t need to spend double-digits on a different brand, and if Olivia Wilde wears $10 Hanes tanks, so do I. Last week, Kylie Jenner proved that there’s another wardrobe basic you can save on.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an Instagram story wearing a $3,400 Saint Laurent blazer and a pair of light-wash jeans. And while I might have expected it to be designer denim given the A-lister tends to dress in head-to-toe high-end, The Kardashians star pleasantly surprised me when I learned she was rocking a pair of Levi’s, the iconic denim brand shoppers and editors love. And right now, her exact style is up to 35 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans Charlie Finista

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Jenner posed for a mirror pic in Levi’s Low Pro Jeans, which feature a casual fit and vintage-inspired look. The ‘90s-esque jeans are designed to look lived-in with a slouchy straight leg and 100-percent cotton fabrication. And though the name might have you assuming otherwise, the Low Pro Jeans are mid-rise, hitting just below the belly button. This style is available in nine colors at Amazon, including a summery light wash, faded black, light gray, and deep blue.

Amazon Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans Black

Amazon

Shop now: $60 (Originally $80); amazon.com

The Low Pros are a favorite among shoppers on Amazon — where the style has more than 800 perfect ratings — with many raving that the fit is “super flattering” and “incredibly comfortable,” per one customer who noted that the jeans “have room to move comfortably in” while still making their butt “look nice.” And according to another, they fit “perfectly,” with the style getting them “so many compliments.” They also added that the fabric is “soft and durable,” with the “high quality” of the under-$100 jeans being a common selling-point among customers. One person who owns four pairs even wrote that “these jeans get better with each wear!” 

Even celebrities know that not every item in your closet needs to be an investment piece, so grab the affordable, vintage-inspired Levi’s Kylie Jenner wore while they’re on sale starting at just $45 at Amazon.

