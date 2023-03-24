Kylie Jenner's All-Leather Lunch Look Included a Skin-Tight Midiskirt and a Super-Cinched Jacket

An outfit worthy of Nobu.

Published on March 24, 2023 @ 10:41AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Splash News

Splash News

ICYMI, Kylie Jenner is on a bit of a leather kick. Don’t believe us? After stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in an under boob-baring (and rather confusing) leather top and hitting the town in a floor-length Matrix-style trench, the A-lister slipped back into the trend for the third time in as many weeks while grabbing lunch in Malibu.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted heading to celebrity-loved Nobu to join longtime friend Fai Khadra for a quick bite. Never one to keep it casual, Jenner sported leather from head-to-toe for the occasion in a skin-tight black midiskirt and a matching cropped moto jacket complete with a waist-cinching belt. Knee-high black leather boots added to the look’s edgy vibe, and she accessorized further with a pair of rectangular-shaped black sunnies and a coordinating black baguette bag.

For glam, Kylie skipped her typical middle part in favor of a windblown side part, and she kept her glam simple with rosy cheeks, bold brows, and a peach lip.

The mid-week lunch date came just a day before Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenner is allegedly “doing her own thing” in wake of her January breakup with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children.

Kylie jenner travis scott stormi webster grammys

getty images

“Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now,” the source shared. “She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive.”

The source added that Kylie, “wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama free.”

