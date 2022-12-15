Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Biker Chick in Head-to-Toe Leather

Whether she’s stepping out in Britney-inspired denim looks or attending fashion shows in plunging gothic gowns, Kylie Jenner is never one to stick to a singular aesthetic for long. And while it may be difficult to find a fashion realm that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to try on (and absolutely nail in the process), her latest outing embodied a vibe we’ve rarely seen from the It girl: leather-clad biker chick.

Jenner was spotted in the skin-tight look while grabbing a bite at celeb-loved Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday night. Sporting black from head-to-toe (... to fingertip — her nails were black, too), Kylie paired a plain black T-shirt with a leather moto jacket, matching leather pants, and a pair of pointy-toed leather boots for the dinner. Contrasting cobalt blue shades offered the outfit’s only pop of color, and she finished accessorizing with a tiny black handbag and a smattering of silver jewelry.

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail with a side part to complete the evening ensemble, and she opted for her typical bronzy glam and mauve lip shade.

Kylie’s mid-week dinner came just days after she tried on the snow bunny aesthetic during a trip to Aspen, Colorado with her sister, Kendall Jenner. Throughout the week, the A-lister detailed multiple vacation ‘fits with her millions of Instagram followers, including the sexiest button-up onesie and a black latex bikini — both of which she paired with an ultra-cozy pair of fuzzy camel boots.

