Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Biker Chick in Head-to-Toe Leather

A new aesthetic every day of the week.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 01:39PM
Kylie Jenner Santa Monica leather outfit
Photo:

Getty Images

Whether she’s stepping out in Britney-inspired denim looks or attending fashion shows in plunging gothic gowns, Kylie Jenner is never one to stick to a singular aesthetic for long. And while it may be difficult to find a fashion realm that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to try on (and absolutely nail in the process), her latest outing embodied a vibe we’ve rarely seen from the It girl: leather-clad biker chick.

Jenner was spotted in the skin-tight look while grabbing a bite at celeb-loved Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday night. Sporting black from head-to-toe (... to fingertip — her nails were black, too), Kylie paired a plain black T-shirt with a leather moto jacket, matching leather pants, and a pair of pointy-toed leather boots for the dinner. Contrasting cobalt blue shades offered the outfit’s only pop of color, and she finished accessorizing with a tiny black handbag and a smattering of silver jewelry. 

The youngest Kar-Jenner sister wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail with a side part to complete the evening ensemble, and she opted for her typical bronzy glam and mauve lip shade.

Kylie’s mid-week dinner came just days after she tried on the snow bunny aesthetic during a trip to Aspen, Colorado with her sister, Kendall Jenner. Throughout the week, the A-lister detailed multiple vacation ‘fits with her millions of Instagram followers, including the sexiest button-up onesie and a black latex bikini — both of which she paired with an ultra-cozy pair of fuzzy camel boots.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner the business of fashion
Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask
Kylie Jenner Instagram Aspen Skims onesie
Kylie Jenner Styled the Sexiest Button-Up Onesie With the Fuzziest Boots
Kylie Jenner Baby2Baby 2022
Kylie Jenner Says Her Best Friends Are Her Kids' Friends
Kendall Jenner Wore the Ultimate Cool Girl Winter Wear During a Trip to Aspen
Kendall Jenner Wore the Poshest Outerwear Trend During a Trip to Aspen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Black Latex Bikini with Fuzzy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski Tie Dye NYC Look
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Matching Tie-Dye Set For Her Latest NYC Stroll
ALL NATURAL: These Are the Only Hair Ties I Use to Create a Pineapple
These Are the Only Hair Ties I Use to Create a Pineapple
Khloe Kardashian Revolve Winterland
Khloé Kardashian Elevated a SKIMS Bodysuit With All-Leather Everything
Kourtney Kardashian Instagram holographic dress
Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Tiniest Holographic Minidress With the Tallest Bedazzled Platform Heels
Gigi Hadid Etica Jeans
Gigi Hadid and I Both Love This Ultra-Flattering Denim Brand That’s About to Sell Out at Nordstrom
Nisolo Leather Boots Review
I Wear These Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots for 12+ Hours a Day in the Winter
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn By Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle and Have 0 Regrets
I Finally Splurged on the Denim Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle, and Now I’m Obsessed
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Confusing Winter Outfit Already Features Spring 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend
How to Wear Sequins
How to Wear Sequins and Shine Without Feeling So Extra
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her New Honey-Blonde Hair with the Tiniest Crop Top
Rihanna's Sequin Set Is the Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration
Rihanna's Disco Ball Set Is the Perfect New Year's Eve Outfit Inspiration