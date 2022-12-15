Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Biker Chick in Head-to-Toe Leather A new aesthetic every day of the week. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 @ 01:39PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Whether she’s stepping out in Britney-inspired denim looks or attending fashion shows in plunging gothic gowns, Kylie Jenner is never one to stick to a singular aesthetic for long. And while it may be difficult to find a fashion realm that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has yet to try on (and absolutely nail in the process), her latest outing embodied a vibe we’ve rarely seen from the It girl: leather-clad biker chick. Jenner was spotted in the skin-tight look while grabbing a bite at celeb-loved Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Wednesday night. Sporting black from head-to-toe (... to fingertip — her nails were black, too), Kylie paired a plain black T-shirt with a leather moto jacket, matching leather pants, and a pair of pointy-toed leather boots for the dinner. Contrasting cobalt blue shades offered the outfit’s only pop of color, and she finished accessorizing with a tiny black handbag and a smattering of silver jewelry. Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask The youngest Kar-Jenner sister wore her hair slicked into a high ponytail with a side part to complete the evening ensemble, and she opted for her typical bronzy glam and mauve lip shade. Kylie’s mid-week dinner came just days after she tried on the snow bunny aesthetic during a trip to Aspen, Colorado with her sister, Kendall Jenner. Throughout the week, the A-lister detailed multiple vacation ‘fits with her millions of Instagram followers, including the sexiest button-up onesie and a black latex bikini — both of which she paired with an ultra-cozy pair of fuzzy camel boots.