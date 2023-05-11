Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner's Tiny LBD Drew Inspiration From One of Madonna's Most Iconic Outfits Jean Paul Gaultier girlies stick together. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 @ 12:44PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Instagram/kylie jenner It’s no question that Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about setting trends (who could forget her upside-down bikini?), but for her latest look, the A-lister opted to draw inspiration from another fashion It girl while taking a typical LBD from average to Instagram-worthy. On Wednesday, Jenner celebrated making it over the hump of the week by sharing a pair of sexy OOTD photos with her 389 million followers. In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed in a black Jean Paul Gaultier micro-minidress that featured thin spaghetti straps, a curve-hugging ruched panel, and cone-shaped bra cups reminiscent of the iconic bodysuit worn by Madonna during her Blond Ambition Tour in 1990. Nothing but an oversized pink flower ring accessorized the dress, and Kylie finished the look by sporting a dark, smoky glam and leaving her long raven hair to fall in tousled waves. instagram/kylie jenner Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But a Bra and a Corset Under Her Sheer Floral Dress This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported the cone-shaped silhouette: Days prior, the model slipped into a slightly longer pink version of the same dress while debuting platinum blonde hair and bleached brows during her latest shoot with the fashion house. Captioned, “jpg behind the scenes,” the dump showed her posing in the dress while getting her hair and makeup touched up between takes. getty images While the comparison between Kylie's and Madonna’s looks is certainly noteworthy, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering both pieces were made by Jean Paul Gaultier. In fact, the pop icon specifically sought the designer out to create costumes for her tour back in 1989 (according to Vogue), and in typical JPG fashion, he certainly delivered. “When Madonna first called me in 1989, it was two days before my ready-to-wear show, and I thought my assistant was joking,” Gaultier said in a 2001 interview with the New York Times. “I was a big fan. She knew what she wanted—a pinstripe suit, the feminine corsetry. Madonna likes my clothes because they combine the masculine and the feminine.”