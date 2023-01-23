Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat

Kylie takes Paris Fashion Week.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on January 23, 2023 @ 08:04AM
Kylie Jenner
After becoming Paris Fashion Week's breakout style star just a few months ago, Kylie Jenner is back and bringing her extravagant fashion to the haute couture shows this week with a slew of head-turning looks. 

First up? An inventive take on Cinderella's blue ballgown and glass slippers. 

Kylie Jenner

On Sunday, the beauty mogul stepped out for the Maison Margiela spring-summer 2023 haute couture show wearing a powder blue coat that slightly slung off her shoulders and featured an abundance of tulle ruffles, satin sleeves, and checkered cuffs. Underneath, Kylie wore nothing but a pair of high-waisted latex briefs and a matching bra with pointy cups, as shown in a slideshow of behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready for the runway show. "get dressed w meeeee @maisonmargiela," she wrote in the caption. 

Kylie Jenner

Her tiny periwinkle handbag was covered in crystals, as were her silver high heels, which featured hoof-like toes. Beauty-wise, Kylie pulled her dark hair back into a low ponytail, and wore a generous swirl of blush on her cheeks and added a swipe of pink lipgloss. 

Kylie touched down in Paris just hours after sharing her son's new name and photos of his face on Instagram ahead of his 1st birthday. "AIRE 🤍," she wrote alongside a carousel of cute baby photos of Aire Webster, who was originally born as Wolf Jacques. A month after welcoming her and Travis Scott's second child, Kylie alerted fans that her baby "isn't Wolf anymore," adding that she "didn’t feel like it was him."

