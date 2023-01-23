Celebrity Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat Kylie takes Paris Fashion Week. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 @ 08:04AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram After becoming Paris Fashion Week's breakout style star just a few months ago, Kylie Jenner is back and bringing her extravagant fashion to the haute couture shows this week with a slew of head-turning looks. First up? An inventive take on Cinderella's blue ballgown and glass slippers. Getty On Sunday, the beauty mogul stepped out for the Maison Margiela spring-summer 2023 haute couture show wearing a powder blue coat that slightly slung off her shoulders and featured an abundance of tulle ruffles, satin sleeves, and checkered cuffs. Underneath, Kylie wore nothing but a pair of high-waisted latex briefs and a matching bra with pointy cups, as shown in a slideshow of behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready for the runway show. "get dressed w meeeee @maisonmargiela," she wrote in the caption. Her tiny periwinkle handbag was covered in crystals, as were her silver high heels, which featured hoof-like toes. Beauty-wise, Kylie pulled her dark hair back into a low ponytail, and wore a generous swirl of blush on her cheeks and added a swipe of pink lipgloss. Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram Kylie touched down in Paris just hours after sharing her son's new name and photos of his face on Instagram ahead of his 1st birthday. "AIRE 🤍," she wrote alongside a carousel of cute baby photos of Aire Webster, who was originally born as Wolf Jacques. A month after welcoming her and Travis Scott's second child, Kylie alerted fans that her baby "isn't Wolf anymore," adding that she "didn’t feel like it was him."