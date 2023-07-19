Kylie Jenner's Lacy, Lime Green Micro-Minidress Looks Straight Out of Dua Lipa's Closet

With as many incredible fashion pieces there are in the world (and even more It girls constantly curating fresh new looks), it’s not a total surprise that we rarely see the same outfit twice. But Kylie Jenner just proved that sometimes great minds do think alike after all by wearing the same exact green micro-minidress that Dua Lipa debuted earlier this month — and it’s impossible to decide who wore it better.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo dump of summer OOTD inspo ranging from matching gym sets to breezy sundresses. In the post’s first slide, however, Jenner flexed her posing chops in the green, one-shoulder frock in question, which featured subtle ruching, black lace details, and a floor-skimming hem scarf. She accessorized the ‘fit with only a small black handbag, matching slingback heels, and tiny stud earrings, and she finished the look by pulling her raven hair up into a messy bun.

instagram/kylie jenner

“Posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll,” she candidly captioned the post.

Jenner’s post comes just weeks after Lipa first featured the same dress in a gallery shared on her own account, which saw her posing on an all-white staircase while vacationing in Greece.

instagram/dua lipa

While Kylie opted to wear the neckline of her frock slouched down on one shoulder to create an asymmetrical effect, Dua opted to go for the boatneck styling, pairing her version of the dress with black, red-heeled sandals and gold hoop earrings. The singer wore her hair down straight with a middle part in the snap and finished with feathered lashes and a dark lip.

“V happy summer bean 🌱,” Dua wrote.