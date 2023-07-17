Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Just Reunited Publicly for the First Time Since 2019

The pair infamously cut ties after Woods was tied to Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal.

July 17, 2023
In things we didn’t see coming this week, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods just met up in public for the first time since their friendship breakup all went down back in 2019 — over four years after the Instagram model was linked to Tristan Thompson’s infamous cheating scandal.

On Sunday, the surprise outing first made waves when the Daily Mail released photos of the duo heading to dinner at an L.A. sushi restaurant the night prior. In the snaps, the former friends seemed to be in good spirits as they each wore their version of weekend attire: Kylie’s being a black-and-white one-shoulder top paired with low-rise dark wash jeans, and Jordyn’s consisting of a red-and-blue Woods by Jordyn bodycon dress and a gigantic gold choker necklace. While neither Jenner nor Woods shared photos of their outing with their millions of followers, Jordyn was sure to document her dinner ‘fit with an Instagram mirror selfie that also showcased a blue Birkin tote and gold drop earrings.

In case your memory needs jogged, Kylie and Jordan first became inseparable after meeting through their mutual friend Jaden Smith in 2012 — even going so far as to live and collaborate on work projects together — before Woods’s alleged fling with Thompson (Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy) ended the friendship in Feb. 2019.

Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods

getty

Although Woods later made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story and apologize to Khloé, the family had yet to make amends with the social media star publicly — but Khloé did say she had forgiven her sister’s ex-friend during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show in 2021.

“​​I don't have any grudge against Jordyn,” Kardashian shared at the time. “I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

