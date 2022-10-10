Kylie Jenner Just Made Her Jeans Work as a Top

Because of course she did.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 @ 04:43PM
Kylie Jenner Instagram
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram 

Taking after the likes of Dua Lipa and that one girl from Hilary Duff’s iconic early aughts anti-bullying commercial (you know the one), Kylie Jenner just decided to repurpose her bottoms in the most resourceful way possible: by wearing them as a top.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a snap of the controversial OOTD on her Instagram Story before heading to a Rosalía concert in Los Angeles. Flexing her posing chops in the mirror, Jenner’s selfie detailed what appeared to be a black pair of jeans DIY’ed into a top with the waistline fashioned into an off-the-shoulder neckline and armholes replacing pockets on either side. A similar pair of slouchy black jeans, a simple belt, and gold hoop earrings completed Kylie’s look, and she wore her hair slicked into a low bun.

While the concert seemed to serve as a parents’ night out (an earlier Instagram Story inclusion showed Jenner’s pointy-toed pumps standing next to a pair of men’s shoes), it came shortly after the mother-of-two shared a rare glimpse at her youngest child on social media.

On Wednesday, Kylie posted a roundup of photos on Instagram following a stint abroad for Paris Fashion Week simply captioned “home 🦋🦋.” Aside from picturesque fall scenes and an adorable welcome home sign, the carousel also included multiple photos of her and Travis Scott’s 8-month-old son’s tiny baby feet and legs — first lounging on mom poolside and again when matching shoes with big sister Stormi Webster. 

Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner/Instagram

While Kylie has yet to reveal her son’s name, the youngest Jenner did share that they’ve tried on multiple monikers for their baby since bringing him home in February during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“It hasn't been changed legally yet," she explained in a confessional on the show. "Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He'll come back and be like 'I really like this name.' And then for the day, he'll call him that. And I'm like we can't do this again."

