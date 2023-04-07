Kylie Jenner Went Full-On Barbie in an Itty-Bitty Hot Pink Bikini

"special energy."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 7, 2023 @ 07:54AM
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Instagram

With the high-anticipated Barbie movie coming out this summer, there's simply no escaping the Barbiecore fashion trend that has taken ahold of every It girl's wardrobe this past year.

Take, for example, Kylie Jenner who has been living her best bombshell life by the pool.

On Thursday, the reality shared another round of swimwear photos on Instagram — this time, modeling a hot pink bikini that Barbie herself would undoubtedly wear. The neon pink two-piece (from her sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMs swim collection) featured a tiny string top and high-cut cheeky bottoms. Kylie paired her bathing suit with a fresh tan, gold hoops that climbed up each of her ears, and a coordinating translucent pink manicure. Her dark hair was wet from the pool, and she wore it down and slicked back.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

"Special energy," Kylie wrote alongside the first set of snapshots taken in her Holmby Hills backyard. Meanwhile, a second slideshow of pictures of her in the same bikini were captioned, "if you need me i’ll be here."

Earlier in the day, Kylie was in boss-business mode while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics mascara — with a sexy photoshoot, of course. Posing in a skintight red shirt that she rolled into a crop top, Kylie finished off her outfit with a tube of the aforementioned mascara tucked into the waistband of her matching skirt. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

"happy day because my brand new mascara and matte liquid eyeshadows are officially available on kyliecosmetics.com 🤭🥰🥰🥰," she wrote in the caption. Happy day, indeed.

