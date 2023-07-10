I’m Copying Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s Summer Style With These 9 On-Sale Amazon Basics — Up to 70% Off

Two of my style icons for maximizing my wardrobe essentials are Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. While we do often see them donned in designer pieces and setting trends, more times than not, they are often just wearing jeans and a T-shirt when they’re photographed. Once I started replicating their outfit formulas, I found I was less stressed picking out what to wear in the mornings. I love a trending core moment as much as the next fashion enthusiast, but it’s nice to fall back on pieces already in my closet that I know I can wear today and five years from now.

So ahead of all the Amazon’s Prime Day deals, I rounded up nine fashion essentials that are up to 70 percent off now that both Jenner and Bieber have been seen wearing on repeat. From Levi’s jeans to Adidas Samba sneakers, you’ll want to stock up on these summer basics while prices are this low.

Unsurprisingly, both Bieber and Jenner have been spotted wearing Levi’s jeans and shorts. The brand makes some of the best denim on the market that only gets better with each wear. Jenner recently paired a classic white T-shirt with mom jeans, similar to this mid-rise style from Levi’s. The jeans come in an inclusive size range, from 24 to 46, and are available in 10 different washes and distress levels. They feature a classic zipper front and have a baggy, relaxed fit that’s perfect for Y2K styling.

Meanwhile, Beiber’s go-to summer outfit formula has included longer denim shorts with a cropped tank, white tube socks, sneakers, and a baseball cap. I did some digging and found these mid-thigh shorts from Levi’s that easily replicate the look, so we can all get in on the dad-approved styling. The denim shorts come in nine different washes and distress levels, feature a classic button front closure, and a high-waisted design.

Jenner recently did a “what’s in my bag” video on TikTok, and from what we could see in frame, she was wearing a spaghetti strap tank top, which Bieber has also worn on a number of occasions. A slim-cropped tank is super easy to style and goes with practically anything, and you can grab a pack of three on sale right now. The Oqq pack features three ribbed tanks in an assortment of colors ranging in size from S to L. They have adjustable straps for a custom fit and a flattering scoop neck.

It wouldn’t be summer if a swimsuit wasn’t on the list, and Jenner and Bieber have both been spotted wearing classic triangle bikinis. Jenner recently posed in a fiery red bikini on Instagram, while Bieber went just as bold, sitting on a paddle board in a bright lime green two-piece. It was only right that I found a bikini on sale in a wide variety of colors, and this set from Moshengqi comes in 34 solid shades and prints. Available in sizes S through XL, the bottoms feature adjustable side ties for a cheeky or full coverage styling and a triangle top with a tie halter and back strap. The top also has removable padding for extra support and coverage.

Whether you have a vacation slotted on the calendar, weekly brunch with the girls, or just looking to pick up a dress you can feel good in a high-neck maxi is a versatile summer staple you can wear anywhere. Jenner and Bieber have been setting the trend by wearing white high-neck dresses. Berrygo’s embroidered maxi dress on Amazon comes in sizes 0 through 14 and is available in 38 colors and prints like white, yellow, pink, blue, and floral. It features a crisscross back, a smocked bodice for an easy, snug fit, and a tiered lined skirt that’s not see-through.

Shop more early Amazon Prime Day deals on summer basics ahead of the official sale kicking off July 11 and 12.

