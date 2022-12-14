Kylie Jenner Paired a Vibrant Graphic Sweater Dress With a Matching Ski Mask

When it comes to holiday dressing, leave it to Kylie Jenner to positively slay (or should we say sleigh) the season all month long (see: sexy onesies and fuzzy boots). Her latest winter outfit addition? An interesting take on head-to-toe knitwear that’s as cozy as it is couture.

On Tuesday, Jenner shared a snap detailing the OOTD (outfit of the day) while posing on a freshly-made bed. In the snap, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a vibrant red, yellow, and blue graphic long-sleeved sweater dress from designer Y/Project that featured a mock-neck design and maxi length. Showing even less skin, the youngest Jenner sister paired the dress with a matching multi-colored ski mask (which concealed everything but her eyes, eyebrows, and the top of her nose) and finished off the look with a pair of contrasting black boots.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

“Waiting for Santa like ..” Kylie captioned the post.

While the post served as another example of how we’re always kept in the loop on what Jenner is wearing, we usually aren’t always as aware of what she’s thinking — until now. On Monday, the A-lister shared her favorites (movie, sister, friend — you name it) from the past year in a video on her YouTube channel titled “My 2022 Year in Review.”

Of course, everyone was curious which Kar-Jenner sister would reign supreme in Kylie’s ranking, and she was sure to deliver. “I think my favorite sister this year is probably Khloé,” the star said after explaining that she “loves them all” at the moment. “Yeah, I’m gonna go with Khloé. We’ve gotten a lot closer this year. We’re in this little mom club, and it’s a whole thing.”

