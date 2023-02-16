Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tropical Look Included a Gold Upside-Down Bikini With a Matching Sarong

It’s technically still winter, but that’s no reason for Kylie Jenner to shy away from diving into swimwear season a little early. Lately, she's been forecasting this year’s swimsuit trends on Instagram — and not once, but twice confirmed that upside-down bikinis will see another summer.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a couple of photos from her recent tropical getaway on Instagram, captioning the content “cheery on top.” In the photo dump, Kylie sported a metallic gold two-piece with an upside-down top tied in the front and a matching twisted sarong. With the golden hour at its peak, she tousled her beach waves to the side and she rested her hand on a table while arching her back, revealing shimmery eye shadow and glossed lips.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

But it was Kylie's choice in beach jewelry that provided the perfect finishing touch to her outfit. Posing in a concrete room with golden hour lighting, she accessorized her metallic swimsuit with a dainty red and gold cherry charm necklace that she's been wearing on repeat as of late.

Just a couple of days ago, Kylie posed alongside her sister Kim Kardashian in matching black string bikinis while they sat on a lounge chair together by the pool. The sisters both wore their long dark hair down in tousled waves and had on little-to-no makeup in the snapshots. "you my twin 🤞🏼," Kylie captioned the content carousel on Instagram.



Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Thanks to the KarJenners, summer fever is alive and well.

