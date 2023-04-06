Kylie Jenner Posed in a Gold Bikini During Golden Hour

Goddess energy.

Published on April 6, 2023 @ 08:14AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

The countdown to summer is on, and Kylie Jenner is here to deliver all of the bikini inspiration you'll need for future days spent in the sun. 

On Wednesday, the beauty mogul harnessed the power of golden hour while basking in the evening sunlight by the pool, dressed in a gold two-piece bathing suit. Repping her sister Khloé Kardashian's Good American brand in a trio of photos posted to Instagram, Kylie wore a metallic bikini consisting of a tiny, halter-style top and matching thong bottoms. Her glowing complexion — enhanced by a swirl of coral-colored blush on both cheeks and pink lipgloss — was amplified by the sun, while her dark brunette hair tumbled down past her shoulders in side-swept waves. 

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

For the snaps, Kylie went barefoot and only accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet on her wrist. "Golden hour baby," she aptly captioned the slideshow of poolside photos.

This isn't the first time Kylie has given off goddess vibes by the pool. Back in February, the reality star first predicted the metallic swimsuit trend during her winter getaway in an undisclosed tropical location. Wearing a gold upside-down bikini top and a matching twisted sarong on her trip, Kylie accessorized her bathing suit with a cherry charm necklace and tousled waves while fully taking advantage of the sunset lighting.

Additionally, according to Kylie's swimwear forecast, the classic little black bathing suit and Y2K-inspired bedazzled bikinis will also be in style this summer.

