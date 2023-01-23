Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Necklace

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams made headlines back in 2021 when he sent models down the storied French brand's Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing necklaces that resembled a noose. And while many fashion accessories, controversial or not, never actually make it off the runway and into the real world, the necklace landed on Kylie Jenner's neck at 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The Guardian reports that the necklace was called "blatantly offensive." When the necklace made its debut, Diet Prada, an Instagram account focused on calling out the fashion industry for things like copying other brands' designs and using offensive imagery, wrote, "You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck … really makes you wonder how no one noticed, but alas … history repeats itself."

After Givenchy's design made its debut, The Guardian reached out for a comment, to which the French couture house replied, "The house do not have an official response on this."

Jenner hasn't addressed the necklace yet and it's unclear whether or not she knows that she accessorized with something that got called out over a year ago. She wore it with a skin-tight blue dress with long sleeves, much like the necklace was shown on the catwalk. She added Givenchy's signature Shark Lock boots to the mix, opting for a sparkling pink option to give her outfit a dose of contrasting color, and a pair of statement-making sunglasses from the brand.



Givenchy's necklace came hot on the heels of another noose on the runway at Burberry in February 2019. That time, the British fashion stalwart showed a hoodie with a noose design. Unlike Givenchy, Burberry apologized.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection," Marco Gobbetti, Burberry's chief executive officer, said in a statement to CNN.

Liz Kennedy, who modeled the look, also issued a statement, writing, "Suicide is not fashion. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth … Not to mention the rising suicide rates worldwide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either.”

