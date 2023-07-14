Kylie Jenner’s Floor-Skimming White Two-Piece Set Couldn’t Have Been More L.A.

Obsessed is an understatement.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 10:24AM
kylie jenner white set instagram
Photo:

Instagram/kylie jenner

If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about SoCal dressing, it’s Kylie Jenner. And while she’s long served masterclasses in how to positively slay star-studded L.A. red carpets, her latest look just taught her 397 million Instagram followers how to ooze cool girl energy even during their off-hours.

On Thursday, the A-lister shared a roundup of photos in the breezy look in question comprised of a sheer white long-sleeve top and a mid-rise matching white miniskirt. Although the set may have looked simple at first glance, a later shot of the Kylie Cosmetics founder posing with her back to the camera revealed the detail that made it look totally elevated: two floor-skimming pieces of fabric that draped from the back of the set’s top and the back and side of the set’s bottom. Knowing that sometimes less really is more, Jenner accessorized the ‘fit with nothing but a smattering of white rings, and she wore her brunette hair down in a middle part to complete the look.

kylie jenner white two-piece set

Instagram/kylie jenner

“Summer glow @drinkglow #glowpartner,” she captioned the post in reference to the drink she held in the snaps to help her beat the summer heat.

While Kylie’s post may have been all about showing fans how to dress for a day at home, it came just days after she showcased yet another L.A. wardrobe staple by posing in a super stringy neon green swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram yet again to share a poolside snap in the mood-boosting bikini, which consisted of a strapless itty-bitty bandeau top and matching high-cut string bottoms. Jenner accessorized with a gold necklace, bangles, and rings, and she wore her hair down in effortlessly-tousled waves. 

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
sofia vergara birthday swimsuit ig
Sofía Vergara Celebrated Her 51st Birthday in a Lacy White Cut-Out Swimsuit
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, two of the best-dressed celebrities on the Barbie Movie red carpet pose together at the Barbie movie premiere.
The Best-Dressed Celebs at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez Versace IG
Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool
Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Alo Yoga Sale
The Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Worn by Jennifer Garner and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Starting at $35
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Proved a Little White Tank Top Is the Hottest Thing to Wear This Summer
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend
Gigi Hadid Cannes 2023
Gigi Hadid Wore a Totally Sheer White Dress Over Matching Lingerie
Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Wearing the ‘It’ Bag of Summer, and We Found Similar Styles From $41
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine