Kylie Jenner’s Floor-Skimming White Two-Piece Set Couldn’t Have Been More L.A.

If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about SoCal dressing, it’s Kylie Jenner. And while she’s long served masterclasses in how to positively slay star-studded L.A. red carpets, her latest look just taught her 397 million Instagram followers how to ooze cool girl energy even during their off-hours.

On Thursday, the A-lister shared a roundup of photos in the breezy look in question comprised of a sheer white long-sleeve top and a mid-rise matching white miniskirt. Although the set may have looked simple at first glance, a later shot of the Kylie Cosmetics founder posing with her back to the camera revealed the detail that made it look totally elevated: two floor-skimming pieces of fabric that draped from the back of the set’s top and the back and side of the set’s bottom. Knowing that sometimes less really is more, Jenner accessorized the ‘fit with nothing but a smattering of white rings, and she wore her brunette hair down in a middle part to complete the look.

Instagram/kylie jenner

“Summer glow @drinkglow #glowpartner,” she captioned the post in reference to the drink she held in the snaps to help her beat the summer heat.

While Kylie’s post may have been all about showing fans how to dress for a day at home, it came just days after she showcased yet another L.A. wardrobe staple by posing in a super stringy neon green swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram yet again to share a poolside snap in the mood-boosting bikini, which consisted of a strapless itty-bitty bandeau top and matching high-cut string bottoms. Jenner accessorized with a gold necklace, bangles, and rings, and she wore her hair down in effortlessly-tousled waves.