Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Crop Top and Moto Jacket Made Her Coachella's Resident Cool Girl

And she earned more points with a Bad Bunny appearance in her Instagram.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 10:16AM
Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Kylie Jenner/IG

The KarJenners have always brought their A-game when it comes to their festival style at Coachella. In fact, at one point in time, they were at the helm of festival wear, going all out in tiny sequin bralettes, crocheted crop tops, denim cut-offs, and layered jewelry. But now they are leaning away from the flash and keeping their desert wear rather tame. Case in point? This year at Coachella, Kylie Jenner was the epitome of a cool girl in her crop top and a leather moto jacket. 

Kylie shared a series of snapshots taken at the festival's first weekend to Instagram with a simple caption of a black heart and an infinity symbol. In the gallery, Kylie wore a simple, snug dark grey crop top, which she paired with matching cigarette jeans and white trainers. The beauty mogul elevated the relatively understated fit with a supersized black leather jacket thrown over her outfit.

Sticking to the model-off-duty vibe, Kylie accessorized with a stacking of silver hoops and an evil eye ring. She styled her dark hair into an effortless blowout and kept her glam relatively low-key with only a light dusting of highlight and lined lips. 

Kylie Jenner Coachella Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Whether it was her festival 'fit, the 10 seconds of uninterrupted Frank Ocean, or her sister Kendall Jenner’s super close-up selfie that was intended to be the main focus of her post, fans couldn't help but notice Kendall’s rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny, in the background of one of the slides. “Bad bunny in the back?” one user questioned while another commented, “Benito back there 🤦🏾‍♀️.” A third added, “I know bad bunny’s head when I see it 😭.”

Kylie Jenner Coachella Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Amidst the dating rumors, Kendall and Bad Bunny have recently been spotted together on a horseback riding date. And of course, during Bad Bunny's set at the festival, Kenny jammed out in the audience, proving that she is a supportive (rumored) girlfriend. At another point in the weekend, the two were seen in the crowd enjoying the festivities together. A source told People, “They looked very cozy together.”

