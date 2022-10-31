Celebrity Kylie Jenner’s Latest Halloween Costume Included the Deepest Plunging Neckline and a Sky-High Hairdo A true high point in her Halloween history. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 @ 09:24AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Kylie Jenner Instagram Halloweekend may very well be Kylie Jenner’s Super Bowl. Just days after she broke the internet with an extremely on-point Bride of Frankenstein look, the Kylie Cosmetics founder somehow topped herself by dressing up in an even sexier ensemble: Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark. On Sunday night, Jenner shared multiple Instagram posts detailing the festive OOTN (outfit of the night). In one captionless dump, the A-lister gave followers a close-up look at her glam through a trio of selfies showcasing her sky-high black beehive hairdo complete with face-framing bangs and waist-length tresses. A bright red lip and cat eyeliner made up the rest of her makeup, and Kylie paired the look with a long-sleeve black dress (which featured a plunging neckline), silver snake drop earrings, and dagger-like black nails. Kylie Jenner Instagram Kylie Jenner Modeled the Most '90s Lip Trend While Wearing a Crop Top and Booty Shorts This wasn’t the only Elvira outfit Jenner wore, however, and a separate post showed “Kyriva” posing in front of a black spiderweb while wearing a white jeweled bra featuring spider-shaped nipple tassels. In the snap, Kylie also sported a sequined fringe thong, thigh-high stockings, and a glitzy sheer bolero, and she accessorized with the same towering hairdo as before. The youngest KarJenner sister wasn’t the only member of the family to go all-out for Halloween. Over the weekend, social media also saw Kendall Jenner dress up as Jessie from Toy Story in denim underwear and cow-print chaps and Kim undergo a full-body transformation to take on the persona of Marvel X-Men’s bright blue villain, Mystique.