Kylie Jenner's Vintage Easter Dress Featured a Completely See-Through Skirt

"Timothée took these, didn't he?"

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 11:09AM
Another KarJenner holiday gathering has officially come and gone, and while we can usually count on the entire fam to bring their fashion A-game to their yearly egg hunt, Kylie Jenner just upped the ante even further by completely yassifying typical Easter attire.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a pair of photos with her 386 million Instagram followers detailing the dreamy Easter dress in question. Simply captioned, “Happy Easter,” the photos showed Jenner posing in a sage green vintage Jean Paul Gaultier frock that featured a scoop neckline, tank top-style straps, and a sheer pleated skirt. Tiny gold hoop earrings and a wicker Easter basket full of eggs and sunflowers made up Kylie’s only accessories, and she let her brunette waves cascade down her shoulders in the first photo before pulling them into a low messy bun in the second.

The OOTD snaps served as just one of two posts Jenner shared to Instagram on Sunday, with the second dump giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of the family’s Easter festivities. In addition to sharing a glimpse at her children Stormi and Aire’s jam-packed baskets, the A-lister also included a photo of Aire sporting some adorably on-theme bunny ears, a full-length look at her Easter outfit (which included matching open-toed sandals), and a picture of Stormi holding a gigantic bunny.

Kylie wasn’t the only one to get in on the Easter posting fun. Her sister Kendall Jenner also took to Instagram to detail her Sunday ‘fit. Reminding everyone that she is and forever will be a cool aunt, the model shared a series of photos in a baby blue vintage Stella McCartney slip dress aptly captioned, “auntie kenny.”

