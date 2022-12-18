Kylie Jenner Dressed for a Kid's Birthday Party the KarJenner Way

Black latex, anyone?

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 18, 2022 @ 12:36PM
Kylie Jenner
While most people would probably wear a cozy sweater, jeans, and a practical boot or ballet flats to a kid's wintertime birthday party, the KarJenners aren't most people. Case in point? Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black latex for her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah. 

Along with her older sisters, Kylie stepped out in an ultra-sexy look for the teen party. Arriving at the venue, the reality star was photographed wearing a skintight black latex dress that featured a beige tulle strap that wrapped around one shoulder and looped through the top of the bodice on the opposite side. The midi was paired with matching knee-high patent-leather boots, nighttime sunglasses, and a tiny black handbag. 

Kylie wore her jet black hair in a messy updo with a single face-framing piece that revealed a pair of chunky silver hoops below. To complete her evening ensemble, she opted for a peachy lip and her signature bronzed glam.  

Some critics deemed Kylie and her sisters' looks "too sexy" for the kid-friendly event, with one writing on a Reddit thread, "I have a kid masons age. He would fall over from embarrassment if my friends and family showed up like this." Another added, "I cannot imagine a world where I would choose to wear this to a child’s birthday party 🥴." To be fair, Kylie was coming from DJ Zack Bia's holiday party at Catch Steak LA right before Mason's celebration, and probably didn't have time to change — or, she did and chose not to.

