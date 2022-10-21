Kylie Jenner Added a Very Britney Spears Twist to Fall's Favorite Boot Trend

Knee-high boots may have all but taken over fall footwear, but leave it to Kylie Jenner to deliver a fresh take on the trend while channeling one of the early aughts most memorable outfits: Britney Spears’s iconic denim dress.

On Thursday, Jenner shared a pair of photos on Instagram detailing the recent OOTD (outfit of the day) cryptically captioned, “handling business.” In the snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a billowy white Alexander Wang set, which included a short-sleeved cowl neck crop top and a ruched high-waisted skirt that featured a sky-high leg slit. While Kylie added a simple black Alexander Wang bag and a smattering of rings to accessorize the look, the real star of the outfit was her pair of slouchy knee-high denim boots (also from the fashion house).

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Although Kylie certainly looked like a hot mom-off-duty in the pictures, her post comes just days after she opened up about suffering from the “baby blues” after welcoming her second child. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the youngest Jenner shared that “it’s been really hard” following her son’s birth. “I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks," Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner during the episode. "It's just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too." She added, "I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad."

In a confessional, she explained, “I’m not a doctor but I read on Google… They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues."